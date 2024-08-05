Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $15,391,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 908.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,375.00.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 507,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,130. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $120.41 and a twelve month high of $175.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

