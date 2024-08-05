Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.36. 2,321,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,819. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.