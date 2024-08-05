Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 138.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Xylem by 191.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $311,684,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

