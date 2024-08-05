Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.93. 238,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

