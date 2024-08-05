Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.76. 17,785,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,370,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

