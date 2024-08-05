TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,417.69.

Shares of TDG traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,216.43. 173,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,368. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,289.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,231.92. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $790,822,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

