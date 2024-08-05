Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 910 ($11.71) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,100 ($14.15).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 940 ($12.09).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 893 ($11.49) on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 976 ($12.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 855.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 787.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4,961.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

