Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 910 ($11.71) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,100 ($14.15).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 940 ($12.09).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPK
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.