Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$5.01 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

