Trinseo (TSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.60 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinseo Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE TSE opened at $2.59 on Monday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $91.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

About Trinseo

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

