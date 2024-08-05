trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at Susquehanna

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.36.

Get trivago alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRVG

trivago Trading Down 2.4 %

TRVG stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.25 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 41.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of trivago

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.