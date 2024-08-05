TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, TRON has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and approximately $479.27 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,021,815,085 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

