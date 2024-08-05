TrueFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.13 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $88.14 million and approximately $39.13 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,989,421 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,154,981,852.7941647 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.0740962 USD and is down -22.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $25,094,271.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

