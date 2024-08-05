Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

OI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,562,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 66.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,586,000 after buying an additional 1,116,340 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after buying an additional 728,493 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 32.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after buying an additional 641,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

