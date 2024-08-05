Trust Co of the South Acquires 7,350 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

CMG stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,098,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,729,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

