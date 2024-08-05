UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Buys $39,425.76 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Tamara Peterman bought 396 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,440.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,228. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

