Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.17

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 1511138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UAA

Under Armour Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.