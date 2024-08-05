Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $5.37 or 0.00009851 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and approximately $409.50 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00104106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.28904893 USD and is down -20.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1072 active market(s) with $253,676,785.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

