United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Bank of America

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $303.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $327.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $343.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 25.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total value of $404,947.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $951,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,044 shares of company stock valued at $28,762,937 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

