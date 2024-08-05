USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.78

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 14651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 8.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $44,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,323,820. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. CWM LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

