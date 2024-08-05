VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.62

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.62 and last traded at $67.91, with a volume of 16222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,839,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 125,854 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

