Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,798 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.29. 422,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

