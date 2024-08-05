Veracyte (VCYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Veracyte to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $21.60 on Monday. Veracyte has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veracyte

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,686 shares of company stock worth $382,807. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.