VerusCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $89.78 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002129 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $89.78 million and $16,533.18 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,939,350 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,932,034.14126003. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.18997476 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,253.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

