VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in VICI Properties by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,122,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,497. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $32.68.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.