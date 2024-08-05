Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Down 2.6%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $259.13 and last traded at $259.59. Approximately 2,833,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,880,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.36.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.