VSE’s (VSEC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

VSEC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.80.

Get VSE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VSE

VSE Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of VSEC opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. VSE has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.21%. Equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.