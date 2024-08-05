W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

