Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised Waters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.58.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $345.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.00. Waters has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Waters by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

