Wedbush Boosts Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target to $18.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

HR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. 3,574,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,902. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

