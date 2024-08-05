WEMIX (WEMIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $308.84 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $308.84 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 529,946,306 coins and its circulating supply is 408,796,793 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 529,903,105.86524105 with 408,773,723.11279845 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.74174563 USD and is down -14.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,698,700.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

