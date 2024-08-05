WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $181,109.67

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $181,109.67 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00104663 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009939 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

