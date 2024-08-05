WHY (WHY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, WHY has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. WHY has a total market cap of $108.86 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WHY Token Profile

WHY was first traded on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000027 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $10,533,821.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHY using one of the exchanges listed above.

