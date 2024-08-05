Wrapped CRO Price Tops $0.0742 on Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $66.96 million and $2.51 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 902,410,406 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 902,375,855.8955067. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08185084 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $968,841.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.