WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$235.00 at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$246.92.

WSP Global stock opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$214.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$174.39 and a 1 year high of C$230.98. The company has a market cap of C$27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

