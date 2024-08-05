Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 3.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 1,221,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 792,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $29,776,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $659.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

