Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.92%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

