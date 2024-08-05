ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.190-1.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.22 EPS.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,214,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

