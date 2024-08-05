ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $28.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTO. Bank of America upped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 437.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,889,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,773 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,857,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,986 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

