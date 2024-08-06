1,000 Shares in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Price Performance

BKF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.