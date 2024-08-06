14,270 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.7% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $4,227,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 127,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,180,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,140,625. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

