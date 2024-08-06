16,572 Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Douglas Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PLOW shares. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

PLOW traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 156,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.03. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $634.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 100.85%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

