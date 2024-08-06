1,801 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,905,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 62,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.60. 625,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,677. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.54. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $107.93.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

