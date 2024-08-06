1,884 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $8.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.94. 2,836,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,088. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

