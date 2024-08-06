2,032 Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth $163,937,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,120.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,814,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BINC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $52.54. 605,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,447. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

