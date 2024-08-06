641 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,760,000. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,825,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 501.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 52,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.02. 29,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,848. The stock has a market cap of $822.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.