9,384 Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLIO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,524,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after buying an additional 1,405,098 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,169,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,345,000 after purchasing an additional 334,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,226,000 after purchasing an additional 204,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 88,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. 118,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,574. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

