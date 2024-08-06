950 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

