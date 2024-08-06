A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AOS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $81.66. 850,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,094. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown 3,631 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.