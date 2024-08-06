Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 61.83% and a negative net margin of 288.72%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of AADI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 38,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,040. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,260,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $76,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AADI

About Aadi Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.