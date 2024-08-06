Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.69 on Monday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,825,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the period. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

